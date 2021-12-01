Rihanna Could Be Pregnant With Her First Child With ASAP Rocky

On Monday evening Rihanna attended a solemn ceremony to be honored as the national hero of Barbados (her native country). Without a doubt, a very well deserved title!

Social networks are on fire after various media are confirming the alleged pregnancy of the artist by some photographs in which you can see a small belly.

Hours later, her presence at the event caused a stir, as thousands of viewers suspect that the 33-year-old artist is pregnant, such news that it has already spread through all social networks .

The MTO News website guarantees that Rihanna is actually pregnant with her first child along with rapper Asap Rocky. A source from the website said he saw the superstar get off her private plane “Rihanna is pregnant, she has a huge belly and it shows. I’m so excited, ”said the source.

A second source provided more information: “Employees were told at home that drinking or smoking is not allowed. [Rihanna] is pregnant and wants to bring her baby to a healthy environment, ”said this person, who was not identified.

In fact, in some photos from the event in Barbados, the makeup mogul can be seen with a small belly, which can be interpreted as the beginning of a pregnancy. However, the singer has been quite outspoken in the past with her weight issues.

In 2018, the “Work” singer spoke about this in an interview: “You have to honestly laugh at yourself. I mean, I know when I have a fat day and when I have lost weight. I accept all my bodies, “says the star, shrugging,” I’m not a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel really pretty and confident in my lingerie. ”

Another suspicion that has fans intrigued is that during the event in Barbados, she often covered her belly with her hands. As if it looks like it’s trying to hide something.

On the other hand, other fans have opined that if the artist really wanted to hide her belly, she would have simply chosen to choose a looser and less tight outfit. Therefore, this news cannot be confirmed 100% until Rihanna herself says it.