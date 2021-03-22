Rihanna celebrates with the collection of Savage X Fenty!

Watch out your eyes! Rihanna reveals the photos of the last Savage X Fenty shoot for the spring-summer collection and makes the buzz!

New buzz for Rihanna and her Savage X Fenty brand! The star ignites the web and celebrates spring with her new ultra sexy collection!

Followed by more than 4 million followers on Instagram, Rihanna’s brand: Savage X Fenty never ceases to be talked about! And for good reason… Each new collection is a pure marvel!

Unsurprisingly, Rihanna always surprises us with new creations and new materials! For her spring-summer 2021 collection, the star is no exception to the rule!

And to present us one of her key pieces of the season, she does not do things by halves! In fact, on Savage’s Instagram account, she wrote: “Field of (your) dreams 🌅🌾! Happy first day of spring! ”

To illustrate this poetic legend, an ultra-hot young woman is revealed in lingerie in a wheat field! And for the occasion, model Giannina Milady Gibelli is posing!

Bomb threat, it raised the temperature in a few hours and the post has already accumulated more than 37,000 Likes! Look how sublime she is:

RIHANNA APPOINTS GIANNINA MILADY GIBELLI AS AMBASSADOR FOR SAVAGE X FENTY!

As usual, Rihanna has once again seen it right with her new Savage X Fenty collection! Sexy and refined, all her pieces are to die for!

For this new collection Rihanna aka Badgalriri has panicked fans on Instagram! The reason ? Giannina Milady Gibelli wears the flagship piece of the Savage X Fenty spring-summer collection.

But who is behind Giannina Milady Gibelli’s dream body? If her name means anything to you, that’s okay, she’s been on the new ‘Love Is Blind’ show and is creating a buzz on the web!

The 25-year-old is a seasoned business woman who lives in Atlanta. She owns a small retail store.

Known as a US TV personality, fans were shocked by the end of Love Is Blind. Indeed, Damian refused Giannina at the altar… She ended up running away from marriage in her dress…

Speaking of the rejection, she told our colleagues at Esquire, “I had no idea what was going to happen that day. I was really hoping, you know, I was just hoping for the best. ”

The good news ? Recently, rumors have been spreading! The couple would have got back together just after the show!

Speaking about her relationship with Damian, she then confessed that they spoke every day and that she had “no new love. Just the same. ”

But that’s not all ! She also told Women’s Health: “We love each other; we just don’t need to be married right away. ”

To be continued !