Rihanna breaks stereotypes to the rhythm of Rosalía

The artist from Barbados presents her new collection of lingerie with models adapted to the diversity of sizes, some of the most famous ‘top’ in the world of fashion and music of the Catalan singer as a guest artist

The singer Rihanna has organized a whole show to launch her collection of lingerie as a performance in which the top of the world of fashion have participated and has had as a guest artist Rosalía, who has sung Relationship and TKN.

Wearing a lingerie garment as a top, with a crucifix around her neck and her particular nail styling, Rosalía has taken the stage where dancers wandered wearing sets of underwear and choreography at a fast-paced and very sensual rhythm.

The Barbados singer has chosen the Amazon Prime Video platform to launch the second episode Savage x Fenty Show, which she advertises as the “sexiest and wildest experience” you can see.

Rihanna herself has been an exceptional model in a collection of daring underwear, with models adapted to the diversity of sizes, pieces in shades such as black, the star, but in which white, bubblegum pink or blue are not lacking. electric.

A presentation with which the singer of Anti seems to take over from the Victoria’a Secret lingerie firm that, precisely, last year canceled its lingerie shows on television, a show that reached a record audience. At that time, its president announced in a message to her employees that the firm no longer considered television “the appropriate medium.”

To present the collection, the singer has had models such as Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk or Willow Smith and with stage companions such as Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, Miguel or Lizzo, among many other guests.

Rihanna has been linked to the world of fashion since 2013, when she collaborated on a collection for the British brand River Island. Her albums are not her only source of income, she is co-owner of the Savage X Fenty lingerie line with the digital fashion company TechStyle Fashion. And last year she rose to the fashion Olympus by opening the first Fenty store, the luxury brand she created together with the French group LVMH.

In 2016, it presented a first collaboration with the sports brand Puma (owned by the Kering group, LVMH’s main competitor) at New York Fashion Week.

A success in fashion that is not far behind with its beauty firm Fenty Beauty, whose turnover in one year reached 500 million euros (about 585.5 million dollars), which this year has expanded with a line of skin care. skin.



