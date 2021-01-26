Rihanna: Bella Hadid in Savage x Fenty panties!

Bella Hadid has once again cracked her fans by posing with Savage x Fenty panties, Rihanna’s brand. Bella Hadid seems to love Rihanna’s underwear brand! On Instagram, the social media star appears almost naked with beautiful Savage x Fenty panties.

As you probably know, Rihanna is a huge success. It’s simple, everyone loves it and admires it! It must be said that the very famous singer has a lot of talent.

It thus connects projects, but above all, very big successes. We can no longer count the number of his hits. But the star of the scene is not only in music.

Indeed, she has her own brand of underwear. You will understand, so this is Savage x Fenty. She’s a real businesswoman!

The product page has nearly 4 million Instagram followers. Yes, you did hear! So this is a very big box.

It must be said that there are very famous photo models there. Not long ago, Bella Hadid took the pose for the brand of her friend Rihanna.

No, you’re not dreaming ! Discover the sublime shots of the American model.

BELLA HADID POSES FOR RIHANNA’S BRAND!

On the Web, as on the catwalks, Bella Hadid is causing a sensation. With each appearance, the social media star then puts everyone in agreement.

She thus collaborates with the biggest luxury brands and recently donated her image for the online store of her great friend Rihanna.

On the Savage x Fenty Instagram account with 4 million subscribers, we discovered 2 new photos. Gigi’s sister is everywhere!

She thus poses half-naked in a sublime black panties of the brand. The unique piece is really very beautiful. Ah yes, she also has a pair of high heels!

The black and white photos only show her colored makeup, which gives the shots an incredible effect!

But that’s not all, Bella Hadid is shiny and looks like something straight out of a sci-fi movie. She could thus play in the next Avatar!

Under the spell, Internet users then reacted en masse to their idol’s new post. It must be said that it sends very heavy. It already has more than 40,000 likes!

You will understand, so this is one more box for the famous photo model. One thing is certain then, Rihanna and her friend Bella Hadid are not done talking about them.

Nothing seems to be able to stop them! We let you admire the photos available on Instagram.