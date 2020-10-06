Rihanna apologizes for disrespecting her Muslim fans

Singer Rihanna feels very sorry for having offended the Muslim community. Find out what happened!

Rihanna has apologized after Muslim fans expressed their displeasure with a song heard during the Savage x Fenty lingerie fashion show that they say contains sacred text.

The 2017 remix of the song, “Doom” by English producer Coucou Chloe, played in the background as the models walked, and was featured on the Savage x Fenty Volume 2 Playlist on Amazon, and includes a hadith narrative about the end of the game. world and judgment day.

The hadith is the written record of the sayings and actions of the Prophet Muhammad and is considered very sacred to Muslims, second only to the Quran.

Rihanna apologizes for offending Muslims

After the social media backlash on Monday (Oct 5), Rihanna responded in an Instagram story, writing, “I would like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a major oversight that was inadvertently offensive on our Savage x fenty show. “.

She continued: “Most importantly, I would like to apologize to you for this honest but careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I am incredibly discouraged by this! I am not playing games with anyone.”

“A kind of disrespect towards God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible. In the future, we will make sure that nothing like this happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding. ”

Speaking ahead of the show, which featured appearances by Lizzo, Travis Scott, Rosalia and some of the biggest names in modeling, streamed on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories, Rihanna told the Associated Press that the goal of the event was shine a beam of light during dark time.

“People need a little hope, they need a little happiness, and if we can bring a smile to their faces and a little fun while they are stuck at home, it is a wish and an honor to be a part of that,” he said. Did you see Rihanna’s brand show? Do you think her Muslim fans will forgive the artist?



