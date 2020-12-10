Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have become “inseparable”

The couple formed by Rihanna and ASAP Rocky has not yet been encouraged to confirm or deny the existence of that sentimental relationship that the American press has been attributed to them for a few weeks, although the truth is that sources from their closest circle pointed to moment that the supposed idyll would have started earlier this year. In any case, People magazine has now made some new statements, coming from the environment of the Barbados diva, which give a good account of the exciting moment that both would live in the framework of their brand new courtship.

“They have become inseparable in recent weeks. It is true that the relationship is still something new and unexpected, but the truth is that both are enjoying it very much. Every time they are seen together, they seem happy and very comfortable with each other. And no wonder, since Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have many things in common. They both love to get involved in solidarity projects linked to their communities. ASAP is a very generous boy and she, who is also generous, loves him precisely for that ”, revealed an informant in conversation with People magazine.

Regardless of the rumors and speculation, the artists themselves hinted just a few days ago that their friendship could have led to something deeper when they were seen on the streets of New York and on the way to the popular Beatrice Inn restaurant, where they went with a group of friends and they came out very smiling and, in the opinion of some, even caramelized.

“They shared a hotel room during their last trip to New York, but they are trying to go unnoticed because it is still too early to put labels on their relationship,” said another source last January, when only a few weeks had passed since The breakup of the singer and her then partner Hassan Jameel came to light.



