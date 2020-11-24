Rihanna: a makeup brand Fenty Beauty

Rihanna has decided to do a big promotion on her brand Fenty Beauty on the occasion of Black Friday! We tell you more.

Rihanna is running specials on her Fenty Beauty products for Black Friday!

While in France Black Friday is the subject of great debate, singer Rihanna has decided to participate with her make-up brand. Indeed, it will offer promotions on its products from its brand Fenty Beauty.

In fact, a large number of its products will be on promotion. If in France Black Friday is scheduled for November 27, in the United States it begins today November 24.

Consumers will be able to take advantage of big promotions on their favorite brand until December 1. So, fans of Rihanna’s products will have time to shop.

You should know that the singer offers 30% discount on most products from Fenty Beauty. So if you dreamed of treating yourself to the products of the pretty Barbadian, this might be the opportunity to take advantage.

RIHANNA: THE BLACK FRIDAY OF FENTY BEAUTY

Thus, Rihanna offers 30% reduction on the price of its Fenty Beauty products. Namely foundations, lip products and eye makeup.

All products except those from the Clara Lionel Foundation collection. But it’s not bad already!

So, to avoid getting lost, we suggest you take stock of the products that Rihanna offers. For those who have never tried Fenty Beauty products before, Allure magazine recommends starting with the products to work on her complexion.

You should know that Fenty Beauty offers 50 shades of foundation and concealer. What to find happiness!

To take care of her lips, know that the Gloss Bomb by Fenty beauty is a huge success! Just like the Fenty Beauty Pro Kiss’r.

As for eye makeup, there is a palette of 6 nude and glittery shades that you will love! To discover all of the brand’s products: it’s here.



