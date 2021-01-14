Riders Republic postponed to ‘sometime in 2021’

Riders Republic was scheduled for release on February 25, 2021, but unfortunately we will have to wait a little longer until we get our hands on the new Ubisoft racing game. After all, developer Ubisoft Annecy announced today that its project has been postponed to “later in 2021”.

In its official statement, the studio said that “in September, we presented a first look at the game’s massive multiplayer playground. wait to live that fantasy in the vibrant game world.

Today, we’d like you to know that we’ve made the decision to push the game’s release later this year. This additional time will allow our passionate team to deliver the most fun experience possible to our players. Thank you for your support and understanding, and stay healthy and well to meet up in the crazy racing republic soon! ”

The game will have PC versions (via Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store), PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. Are you looking forward to enjoying this crazy race online? Tell us in the comments below!