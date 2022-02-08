Riders Republic: Play Ubisoft’s Wacky Racing Game For Free On PlayStation And Xbox

Riders Republic: The French company announces collaboration with Prada and confirms free weekend on all consoles. Speeding downhill on a bike, skiing down a mountain or flying through the sky in a competition for victory is what Riders Republic offers, the title from the creators of Steep. Ubisoft has announced that players will have the opportunity to try the title between February 10 and 14 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. According to the press release, it is already possible to preload on Sony machines.

From February 10 it will be possible to access all the content of the video game, although after the trial period it will have to be purchased if you want to continue playing. Of course, all the progression will carry over to the final version without any problem. Ubisoft has its own system that offers the opportunity to upload games to the cloud completely free of charge. Ubisoft Connect is intended to enable cross-saving within your games and between different systems on the market.

This is the collaboration with Prada

Ubisoft has taken the opportunity to also announce a collaboration with the Italian firm Prada, so that Riders Republic will receive its Prada Linea Rossa red line collection. From February 8, users will come across sections of the meeting area decorated with these colors. “Their dynamic, versatile and high-performance designs define a new urban uniform created to adapt to movement,” they say. Here is what the content consists of:

Prada Beyond the Line Event (playable alone or with company): we will go to one of the most epic snowy parks in the republic and we will be able to use the skis of the Faction x Prada Linea Rossa line, the Jumbo bike of Riders Republic and the new motorcycle of snow Freestyle free.

New suit designed by Prada exclusively for Riders Republic. It is unlocked by completing the weekly Shackdaddy Bandits challenges.

New sponsor program that includes new pieces of equipment: bike, skis, a snowboard and two additional exclusive Prada outfits (available on February 16).

Riders Republic is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. This is your Year 1 post-launch plan.