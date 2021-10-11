Riders Republic: Play Free For 24 Hours On PC

Riders Republic: The craziest races on bikes, skis, snowmobiles and much more can be tried during one day. The new bet of the creators of STEEP is about to see the light. Riders Republic, developed by Ubisoft Annecy, takes the concept of extreme sports to a live, online open world, where we can compete to become the fastest pilots in the world. To open your mouth, the French company has announced a free trial through Ubisoft Connect, exclusive to PC. It will be on October 12, although the preload is already available.

All PC gamers will be able to enjoy 24 hours of gameplay in this wild title, which has already had a beta before its launch.

What time will the Riders Republic test be played?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 09:00 hours

Spain (Canary Islands): at 08:00 hours

Argentina: at 04:00

Bolivia: at 03:00 hours

Brazil: at 04:00

Chile: at 04:00 hours

Colombia: at 02:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 01:00 hours

Cuba: at 03:00

Ecuador: at 02:00 hours

El Salvador: at 01:00

United States (Washington D.C.): at 03:00

United States (PT): at 00:00

Guatemala: at 01:00

Honduras: at 01:00

Mexico: at 02:00 hours

Nicaragua: at 01:00

Panama: at 02:00 hours

Paraguay: at 04:00 hours

Peru: at 02:00 hours

Puerto Rico: at 03:00

Dominican Republic: at 03:00

Uruguay: at 04:00 hours

Venezuela: at 03:00

Riders Republic will bring all its frenzy starting October 28 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5 and Google Stadia.