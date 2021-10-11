Riders Republic: Play Free For 24 Hours On PC

Riders Republic: The craziest races on bikes, skis, snowmobiles and much more can be tried during one day. The new bet of the creators of STEEP is about to see the light. Riders Republic, developed by Ubisoft Annecy, takes the concept of extreme sports to a live, online open world, where we can compete to become the fastest pilots in the world. To open your mouth, the French company has announced a free trial through Ubisoft Connect, exclusive to PC. It will be on October 12, although the preload is already available.
All PC gamers will be able to enjoy 24 hours of gameplay in this wild title, which has already had a beta before its launch.
What time will the Riders Republic test be played?
Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 09:00 hours
Spain (Canary Islands): at 08:00 hours
Argentina: at 04:00
Bolivia: at 03:00 hours
Brazil: at 04:00
Chile: at 04:00 hours
Colombia: at 02:00 hours
Costa Rica: at 01:00 hours
Cuba: at 03:00
Ecuador: at 02:00 hours
El Salvador: at 01:00
United States (Washington D.C.): at 03:00
United States (PT): at 00:00
Guatemala: at 01:00
Honduras: at 01:00
Mexico: at 02:00 hours
Nicaragua: at 01:00
Panama: at 02:00 hours
Paraguay: at 04:00 hours
Peru: at 02:00 hours
Puerto Rico: at 03:00
Dominican Republic: at 03:00
Uruguay: at 04:00 hours
Venezuela: at 03:00
Riders Republic will bring all its frenzy starting October 28 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5 and Google Stadia.