Riders Republic Has Gameplay Video Leaked On The Network

Riders Republic was announced by Ubisoft about a year ago, and we certainly have players waiting for more news regarding it. If you are in this group, the network received two leaked videos showing a little more about how the events present here will be.

The first one has approximately 15 minutes of gameplay and gives an idea of ​​how some of the points will be where we can maneuver on a bike or snowboard, with terrains that involve parks, a mountain and even a little more urban environment.

The second video is shorter and basically focuses on a bike competition, with varied maneuvers to give an idea of ​​what the community can do while on two wheels. It is noteworthy that because it is a leak, it can fall at any time. Check it out in the window below:

So, what did you think of what you saw? Are you more excited to enjoy the game? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.

Riders Republic will be released on September 2nd with versions for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Stadia.