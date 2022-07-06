Rider Strong Talks Running away from the boy, meets world fame and why he didn’t want to be ’associated’ With the show

One of the most beloved family sitcoms of the 90s should be “Boy Meets World,” to the point that it returned in the form of “Girl Meets World” in the 2010s on the Disney Channel. However, not everyone at that time was happy with the popularity of his broadcasting network. Ryder Strong, who played Sean Hunter, recently reflected on how he felt about the TGIF series in those years and wanted to dissociate himself from it.

While promoting a new podcast re-watching Pod Meets World, in which former star Ben Savage is not involved, Ryder Strong told Insider about his time on Boy Meets World, saying that he would take any chance to leave Los Angeles when the show was on hiatus. Looking back on how much he tried to distance himself from the TV hit, Strong believes his actions were “crazy.”

I didn’t want to be associated with the show, which is crazy for me right now. For many years when I was a teenager, I didn’t watch the show. Whenever we finished the show, I literally ran away from Los Angeles and hid my head in the sand.

Although he did not give a specific reason why he would like to escape from the success of the show, it could be due to the fact that the popularity of “Boy Meets World” increased dramatically in the 90s and probably attracted a huge amount of unexpected and potentially unwanted attention. to the young actor. The sitcom was, to say the least, quite successful, so the desire not to be part of this chaos in the formative years seems reasonable enough.

Fortunately, this is no longer the case. Strong was an outstanding regular star in “Girl Meets World,” and now that he, along with former co-stars Danielle Fishel and Will Friedl, leads “Under Meets World,” he’s absorbing everything he took for granted.:

Looking back, I think: “It’s too bad,” I should have just been happier, living in the moment, proud of the show and proud of what we do. But instead, I don’t know; I had a real chip on my shoulder.

It’s not unusual for a child star like Ryder Strong to want to step out of the spotlight that inspires a show like “Boy Knows the World,” but at least he can appreciate those details at this stage of his life. The series is still popular to this day, especially thanks to streaming, when old and new fans watch and review the lives of Cory, Topanga, Sean, Eric and others. (Nobody forgets you, Mr. Feeney.) So people never stopped recognizing him.

Will Friedl, who memorably played Eric Matthews, spoke to CinemaBlend in May about the show’s success and how “incredible” it is that people still love him. He mentioned how much it was an honor for him and his co-stars that they were able to be part of something that “mattered to people.” It’s nice to know that even though Strong didn’t always share the same feelings during the show, he can now appreciate Friedl’s feelings with his own gratitude for the time spent in “Boy Meets World.”

With a show that connects fans so strongly, even 22 years after its end, it’s no surprise that Ryder Strong’s feelings for the sitcom have changed. Boy Meets World was one of the main products in the TGIF line on ABC, and it will forever remain in the hearts of those who grew up on it and still watch it.

If you want to relive “Boy Meets World” from the beginning, be sure to watch the iHeart Radio Pod Meets World podcast with Ryder Strong, Danielle Fishel and Will Friedl, where they discuss moments from the series, life lessons and invite special guests. .