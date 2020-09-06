Ride 4 will be updated for free with improvements to PS5

The Italian study Milestone announces a version for PS5 and Xbox Series X, free if we get the original but limited in the case of PS5.

Motorcycle lovers have a new appointment this fall with Ride 4, the most ambitious installment of the franchise by the Italians of Milestone. It will be this month of October when it goes on sale on current generation consoles, but we will also see it on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and thus, it even has a specific date: next January 21.

Free if we have the original

In addition, as confirmed by Milestone, if we get the game on the day of its launch on October 8, we can update it completely free, with the relevant improvements, to PS5 and Xbox Series X when the time comes to make the generational jump. Of course, in the case of the Sony console we will have a limited time to carry out this update, specifically until April 30, 2021.



