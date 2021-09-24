Ride 4 Goes Viral With Photorealistic Graphics Video on PS5

Ride 4 has been available for PlaStation 5 for some time now and has certainly attracted the attention of those who love motorcycle games. If you liked the title, a video that appeared on the network this week went viral on several social networks for showing a much more realistic version of the game.

The footage below is courtesy of the Joy of Gaming YouTube channel, and shows a first-person race with photorealistic 4K graphics to the point of making many wonder if what they’re seeing is in fact a game or something taken from the real world.

Check out the assembly below:

https://youtu.be/S3DEM6XDDTk-

Did you like the result? Ride 4 is available in PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC versions.