Ride 4, analysis. Sun and rain on the helmet

Milestone offers in Ride 4 its particular tribute to motorcycling. The weather and dynamic time situation offer variety to a topical race mode.

Milestone persists in its path to offer the most comprehensive motorcycle racing simulator to date. While on the one hand it has the muscle of Dorna’s competition, on the other it consolidates the rivalries closest to the amateur scene in its own IP. After all, what Ride proves is being able to make your own Gran Turismo on two wheels.

And it is that this fourth installment comes to occupy the next step in the saga. We are talking about a game halfway between arcade and simulation (in which the latter predominates), which has important new features in order to improve the sensations on the track. For the first time the brand will incorporate dynamic weather and day and night cycles. Ride 4 leaves its mark on the asphalt.

Career mode, back across the planet

It is a classic to affect the quintessential mode of any driving game. Ride 4 follows a classic structure, maybe too much. At the beginning we must choose in which regional league we want to debut. Depending on whether we do it in Europe, America or Asia, the circuits and tests will be adapted to your choice. Within each one we can expect a mix of different events, between time trials, going through the ideal line, better sectors, etc.

What those first hours give off is a tutorial sensation, that is, the study takes us little by little to know each inch of the tracks, where we can put gas and where we must stop if we do not want to kiss the canvas. Given the characteristics of the game, driving even in its most arcade side is demanding. Many of these recognition tests severely penalize going one millimeter off the track, or picking up a piano with an uneven surface.

The short-term goal is to end the chain of events. It is not necessary to complete them all; Depending on our performance, we will obtain gold, silver or bronze medals, which will be added to the total. If you achieve the first objective in all, you will receive the greatest reward: a completely free new motorcycle.

After completing this regional card, that is, the bases on which the rest of the tests are based, we will enter fully into a succession of cups that will require specific motorcycle models. Depending on its cylinder capacity, the objective set is to fatten our garage by spending the resources (credits) obtained in these. The official competitions (to call them somehow) coexist with the exhibition ones, a quick way to fill the portfolio with different and small-scale events.



