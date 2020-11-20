Ricky Martin seduces Instagram with a photo in underwear

The Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin caused a sensation on Instagram with a fiery photo in underwear. Super hot!

Ricky Martin managed to cause a great uproar among his Instagram followers and several Internet users after publishing one of his most ardent photographs, where the Puerto Rican singer was only shown with underwear.

Remember that Ricky Martin has established himself as one of the most successful and appreciated Latin artists in the music industry, where for several years he has conquered thousands of people through his songs.

On the other hand, we cannot deny that this 48-year-old singer still continues to make his followers sigh with his physique, since he is the owner of one of the most statuesque bodies.

Ricky Martin turns on Instagram

His success in the music industry has also led him to position himself as one of the most influential and powerful artists on social networks, where at least on his Instagram account we can see that he exceeds 14.7 million followers.

And it was precisely through this platform, where Ricky Martin stole the breath of his fans with one of his latest photographs, in which he posed practically naked wearing only underpants.

As expected, it did not take long for this image of the singer in underwear to begin to generate all kinds of reactions among Internet users, adding more than 474,000 thousand likes and hundreds of comments in less than a day.



