Ricky Martin raises Instagram’s warmth with this admission

Singer Ricky Martin made a post on his Instagram account that quickly alerted all fans.

Ricky Martin is one of the most important singers in all of Latin America, and it is not only due to his talent for singing, but also to the physical attractiveness that he has maintained since the beginning of his career and until now.

At almost 50 years old, this singer maintains a great body that drives Internet girls and boys crazy, who follow him on their social networks to be aware of each publication.

But a recent confession made by the famous in said social network caused the temperature of all his fans to rise.

Ricky Martin’s confession

The Puerto Rican singer posted on his profile a video in which he is literally shivering from the cold, he is wrapped in a towel due to the high temperatures.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CE4Rf-kHggx/?utm_source=ig_embed

So it is not that he shows others in said publication, but it was his words that quickly made millions of volunteers willing to go to warm the singer.

“Perfect weather to be in bed”, “Come that I give you heat”, “I am going to your house right now and I give you heat Enrique”, “While you die of cold, seeing you gave me heat”, were some of the feedback you received.

Unfortunately for all his fans, this interpreter has a busy heart, as he found love several years ago with his current partner Jwan Yosef, with whom he grows his children, being one of the most envied homoparental couples.

In fact, a few days ago the singer of Living La Vida Loca, shared a photo with her husband, where both appear from behind and facing the sea, showing how much they love each other, this on the occasion of the plastic artist’s birthday.



