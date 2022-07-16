Ricky Martin denies alleged sexual relationship with Nephew amid claims the idea is “disgusting”

After Ricky Martin was accused of having a sexual and incestuous relationship with his nephew, he denied the allegations.

“Unfortunately, the person who made this statement is struggling with serious mental health issues,” the 50—year-old singer’s lawyer, Marty Singer, said in a statement to Deadline on Friday, July 15. “Ricky Martin, of course, has never been and will never be involved in any sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only wrong, it is disgusting.”

The statement continued: “We all hope that this person will receive the help he so urgently needs. But most of all, we hope that this terrible case will be closed as soon as the judge considers the facts.”

The Claridad performer’s denial came shortly after his brother Eric Martin claimed that Ricky had an inappropriate relationship with his 21-year-old nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, according to multiple reports.

Earlier this month, a restraining order was issued under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law against the pop singer “Livin’ La Vida Loca”, who publicly declared himself gay in March 2010, although Martin denied the allegations.

“The charges against Ricky Martin, which led to the issuance of a protective order, are completely false and fabricated,” a representative of the Menudo graduate told The Hollywood Reporter on July 2. Regardless, our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

According to Associated Press reports, a local judge initially issued a protective court order a day earlier. The court issued the request before authorities tried to serve Martin, whose full name is Enrique Martin Morales, an order at his residence in Dorado, Puerto Rico, according to AP.

“Until now, the police have not been able to find him,” police spokesman Axel Valencia told the newspaper at the time. He explained that, by order of Martin, he could not contact the applicant. He also noted that the person who filed the warrant did not contact the police, but instead went through court.

The petition was filed after a complaint against Martin under the Territory’s Law 54, which is known as the Domestic Violence Prevention and Intervention Act. The bill was first passed in 1989 to combat domestic violence. The hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 21, in Puerto Rico. If Martin is found guilty on charges of domestic violence against a relative, he could face up to 50 years in prison.

El Vocero, a local Puerto Rican newspaper, originally reported in July that the “Falta Amor” performer and the alleged victim dated for seven months before breaking up earlier this year, which Martin denied. “The applicant fears for his safety,” the newspaper quotes the wording of the order. According to the statute of Law 54, the name of Martin’s alleged victim was not made public before Eric and Sanchez spoke earlier this week.

Although the musician has not publicly stated his romantic status amid the allegations, he has twins Valentino and Matteo, both 14, Lucia, 3, and Renn, 2, with Jwan Yosef, whom he married in 2017.

If you or someone you know is being subjected to domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.