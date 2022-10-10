Ricky Gervais talks about the chances that he will win the Golden Globe again

Ricky Gervais has weighed in on the possibility that he will be able to host the Golden Globes again in the future.

The comedian has hosted the award ceremony several times, most recently in 2020, although he explicitly tweeted that he was not interested in returning.

Answering the question of a fan offering subscribers to retweet if they support the idea of Gervais’ return next year, the star replied: “To hell with that [crying laughing face emoji.”

This year’s ceremony was held as a private event, not broadcast on television, which occurred after criticism of the parent organization HFPA regarding diversity practices, and only Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger attended the event.

Many famous celebrities opposed the organization, especially when it turned out that there were no blacks in the HFPA. Scarlett Johansson also stated that she faced “sexist questions and remarks from some members of the HFPA that bordered on sexual harassment.”

The star added: “If the organization does not have the necessary fundamental reform, I believe it’s time to take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity in our unions and the industry as a whole.”

HFPA President Helen Hene addressed the organization’s change efforts, telling Sky News: “The HFPA has really worked very hard over the last nine months to reform the organization from top to bottom. Currently, people of color are included or involved in making every decision of the organization.

“Changes are hard for any organization. I think we’re not the only ones who had to look inside ourselves and say that maybe we need to change something. But I think sometimes it just takes a while.”

The Golden Globes are due to return next year with the ceremony televised on NBC and Peacock, although the host of the event has yet to be confirmed.