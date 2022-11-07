Ricky Gervais calls people who set off fireworks “c**ts”.

“Annoying and pointless and terrifies animals”
Ricky Gervais criticized the people who launched fireworks on Bonfire Night.
The comedian, who is an ardent supporter of animal rights, called the fireworks “annoying and pointless” in a tweet posted on Saturday (November 5).
“To hell with fireworks,” Gervais wrote. “Banal noise. Annoying, pointless and scares animals. Cunt.
The comedian recently kicked off his latest UK stand-up tour, Armageddon, with future concerts in Ipswich, Sheffield and Manchester later this month. He will finish the tour in December with concerts in Cambridge and Cardiff.
— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) November 5, 2022
Gervais recently deleted a tweet addressed to James Corden, who copied one of his jokes, saying that he “began to feel sorry for him.” In the original tweet, he wrote: “[James’] response about advertising game lessons in the town square in the town square is great.”
Corden later confessed to the incident on Twitter, writing: “Last night accidentally told a brilliant joke about Ricky Gervais on the show, obviously not knowing it was coming from him. It’s brilliant because it’s a Ricky Gervais joke. You can watch all of Ricky’s great releases on Netflix.”
Earlier this year, Gervais faced criticism for his Netflix SuperNature special due to jokes that were deemed transphobic.
After the special, Gervais defended the “taboo” jokes, saying that the comedy is intended to “tell us about taboo topics so that they are no longer scary.”
His current stand-up show “Armageddon” will be released on Netflix. The release date has not yet been announced.