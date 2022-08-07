Rick & Morty Season 6 Trailer & Poster Teases New Alien Species

The sixth season of “Rick and Morty” teases the appearance of something big with a trailer and a poster featuring a mysterious alien egg. The fifth season of “Rick and Morty” changed the rules of the game, as it seemingly destroyed the most important multiverse of the show forever. Now Adult Swim is ready for the release of season 6, and fans will soon get answers about how things are going after the events of season 5.

Of course, not all fans were thrilled with how events unfolded in the fifth season of “Rick and Morty”. Some applauded the show’s more serious tone, while others didn’t quite buy the switch from purely wacky adventures. For his part, one of the creators of “Rick and Morty” Justin Royland recently admitted that season 5 was “weird” and also promised that season 6 would be “a little more canonical.”

It remains to be seen what Royland means by saying that season 6 is “a little more canonical.” But now they have a very small hint of the upcoming action thanks to a short clip from Adult Swim, which once again tells about the infamous Citadel — the interdimensional home of all the diverse multiverse of Rick and Morty. In the clip, you can see the egg protected inside the chamber when the explosions occur (the Citadel, of course, was supposedly destroyed at the end of Season 5 along with the Central End Curve). According to a fan on Twitter, the show also presented a new poster at the Adult Swim Festival featuring the same egg, which once again indicates that the object has a certain meaning for season 6. Watch the teaser and poster below:

What exactly is inside the egg shown in both new teasers, of course, remains to be seen. However, it seems important that the show revisits the Citadel after Season 5 seemed to leave the Rick and Morty multiverse—and therefore the Citadel itself—behind. Obviously, any teasers of “Rick and Morty” should be taken with a degree of skepticism, given the tendency of the series to create certain expectations, and then tear down the carpet.

In fact, even if Season 6 is “a little more canonical,” according to Royland, it’s fair to assume that “Rick and Morty” aren’t really ready to fully embrace the serialized narrative. So it’s entirely possible that the egg featured in these new teasers only matters for one episode. On the other hand, perhaps the hint that something hatched in the exploding Citadel is a sign that the apparent destruction of the Central Terminal Curve was not really the end of the road for Rick and Morty’s multiverse concept. Fans will find out one way or another when the 6th season of “Rick and Morty” is released on Adult Swim on September 4, 2022.