Rick & Morty: 10 times the series parodies famous movies

Rick & Morty is an animated series full of good times for viewers. In addition to the plot full of interesting characters and somewhat bizarre situations, there are many references to pop culture that are developed in a fun and promising way.

In this list, we will take the opportunity to recall some of the best moments of the production when it comes to parodying films. So check ten times when Rick & Morty referenced famous movies in their episodes.

10. Back to the Future

Certainly, one of the greatest inspirations of the screenwriters is the film trilogy directed by Robert Zemeckis in the 1980s. In this way, this parody also functions as a tribute of the entire series to the classic films of Back to the Future. After all, there are a lot of similarities between Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) and Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) with Rick and Morty, isn’t there?

9. Jurassic Park

Steven Spielberg, somehow, revolutionized the way films were made in the 1990s. With his cleverness, the filmmaker produced Jurassic Park, which became a major film classic. In the first season of Rick & Morty, viewers watch “Anatomy Park”, in which there is a scientifically innovative theme park.

There, some events end up transforming the routine of administrators, such as Dr. Xenon Bloom, who is a clear parody of the character John Hammond, played by Richard Attenborough in the film.

8. Mad Max: Fury Road

In a very funny episode of season 3, Rick, Morty and Summer travel to a dimension in which there is a post-apocalyptic society along the lines of what is seen in the film by George Miller.

In “Rickmancing the Stone”, there is an extremely interesting and impactful parody of the new version for the classic 1980s trilogy.

7. The Journey

When Rick shows the Smith family their interdimensional cable connection for the first time, one of the first channels they find is broadcasting the film The Voyage (Cloud Atlas). However, the version stars Jerry instead of Tom Hanks.

6. John Wick

Much of the stylistic of the John Wick franchise is seen in the “Pickle Rick” episode of the 3rd season of Rick & Morty. Spectators follow a lone sniper facing a murderer with a legal nickname, but obviously in an extraordinary universe full of bizarre things.

5. A Night of Crime

During season 2, Rick and Morty land on a planet that has the same violent system as The Purge. When Morty kills an aspiring screenwriter, the two realize that they are having a great time in this model of life. However, before they return home, Rick tries to abolish the laws of the planet, but many things happen when they leave.

4. Macabre exchanges

The episode “Something Ricked This Way Comes”, from the 1st season, is obviously a parody of the novel Needful Things, written by Stephen King, and its subsequent film adaptation.

In both stories, a mysterious man arrives in the city with a store whose products are very strange. As scary as the movie is, in Rick & Morty things are quite fun.

3. The Nightmare Time

Although the episode “Lawnmower Dog” also has a clear reference to the film Inception, by Christopher Nolan, what is most striking about it is what makes it so funny: the parody to Freddy Krueger, from the franchise A Hora do Bad dream. In this context, the character Scary Terry appears wanting to scare everyone who crosses his path.

2. Titanic

At the end of season 1, Rick, Morty and Summer go to a party in which there is a simulation of the Titanic, which hits a fake iceberg and simulates the sinking of the real ship. Heading towards the end of the episode, the ship’s crew begins to panic. It is a somewhat satirical vision of a true tragedy, in addition to referencing a film based on it.

1. Guardians of the Galaxy / Avengers

Closing the list, we have an extremely interesting episode in season 3 that works as a general parody to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are powers, heroes, villains and many confusions in a single screen space. All of this is very reminiscent of the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers movies.