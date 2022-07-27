Rick Announced the release date of the 6th season of “Morty” (and coming soon)

The release date of the 6th season of “Rick and Morty” is finally set for September on Adult Swim. The popular animated sitcom for adults by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland has gained a huge number of fans for almost 10 years since its debut. Viewers fell in love with the crazy adventures of Morty Smith and his grandfather Rick Sanchez, who explore the vast multiverse, travel through time and much more. As a result, “Rick and Morty” became the flagship series for Adult Swim, and in 2018, the network released a 70—episode update to provide many more seasons of adventure-and hopefully without big breaks.

The fifth season of “Rick and Morty” debuted in the summer of 2021 and ended with a ten-episode show in September. The finale of season 5 of “Rick and Morty” gave fans food for thought in anticipation of season 6; it was during the finale that viewers finally got answers about Rick Sanchez’s past, saw the return of the Evil Morty and teased the main multiverse that lies ahead. However, the fifth season of “Rick and Morty” caused controversy among viewers. However, there’s still a lot of excitement to see what happens next — even if fans have so far remained in the dark as to when Rick and Morty’s adventures will continue.

Related: Season 6 of “Rick and Morty” Should Be Even Bigger Than the Multiverse

Adult Swim has officially confirmed the release date of the 6th season of “Rick and Morty”, which is scheduled to premiere on September 4, 2022. Episodes will continue to be broadcast on Sundays at 23:00 Eastern Standard Time. No details about the first episode of season 6 of “Rick and Morty” were revealed, but a photo of a torn Rick and Morty was discovered. Announcing the premiere date, Michael Ouwelin, president of Adult Swim and Cartoon Network, said that this “will soon become a cult season” and plans to attract fans to a unique participation:

It’s hard to overestimate the influence of Rick and Morty. It’s more than a hit show, it’s really a global phenomenon. As we prepare for the launch of this soon—to-be iconic season, we will provide fans with a unique way to be part of the fun – so stay tuned.

Torn and Ready — Season 6 will be released on September 4 pic.twitter.com/RfvA1x5ELj

— Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) July 27, 2022

Click here to see the original post

The return of season 6 of “Rick and Morty” takes place almost exactly one year after the end of season 5. This will undoubtedly be welcome news for fans of the series, as Adult Swim has previously used social media to respond to the growing demand for information about when the show will return. The producers had previously teased that there would be more serialized storylines in season 6 of Rick and Morty, and it was also confirmed that season 7 was already being written.

When the 6th season of Rick and Morty is released in just a few weeks, it will be interesting to see how the series will develop. The revelation in season five that Rick has orchestrated his status as the smartest person in the universe will have major implications for future storylines, while the schemes of the Evil Morty multiverse should also give the show the opportunity to become even bigger. None of this is actually present in the first image from season 6 of “Rick and Morty,” but the tantalizing next adventures of the grandfather and grandson should create more intrigue before the September return.