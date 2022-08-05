Rick and Morty’s Weirdest Secret Explains Evil Morty’s Dark Origins

The mysterious origin of one of the most sinister villains Rick and Morty has not yet been studied, but thanks to the comics from Oni Press, some light may have been shed on the backstory of the Evil Morty. For a series set in a multiverse of endless possibilities and events, “Rick and Morty” is very strange. But no matter how strange and mysterious things may be, in the end it all turns out to be connected, bringing purpose to the aimless and meaning to the meaningless.

“Rick and Morty” #31 and #33 are a two-part story called “The Identification of Rick” by Magdalene Visaggio and Mark Ellerby. The story shows that Rick periodically changes the thoughts of his family members for entertainment, a grim premise somewhat similar to how Morty ends up being eaten in the credits. To solve this riddle, Rick doesn’t actually change them back—because it’s too complicated—he just messes with their minds to make them believe they’ve always been that character.

This means that any version of Rick and Morty seen can actually be any other character who thinks of himself as Rick or Morty. If one were to guess, it would make a lot of sense for how Evil Morty came to be. Time and time again it is proved that Morty is unreasonable, regardless of reality. The argument in favor of Morty’s genius can be made because of an infinite number of realities, perhaps somewhere outside the Central Finite Curve. But it’s more likely that the Evil Morty is the result of Rick’s mind-swapping machinations, someone who may have swapped his mind for Morty’s and made himself forget that he was ever Rick.

This is Morty with Rick’s level of intelligence and all the unpleasant thoughts that Morty has ever had towards his grandfather. Then it is clear why he could not live in a multiverse controlled by Rix. This also explains why the Evil Morty was able to work his way to the leadership of the Citadel, find a way out of the Central End Curve and predict Rick’s every move. It’s not something the average Morty would be capable of without Rick’s help. But it’s certainly something Rick would be capable of.

There are other theories of Rick and Morty about the origin of Evil Morty, but with the confirmation that Rick is changing the minds of his family members through the Curve, it becomes quite clear that Evil Morty is Rick, who simply forgot that he was ever Rick.