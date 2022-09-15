Rick and Morty: The 8 most evil versions of Rick

There’s an Evil Morty in Rick and Morty, and now there are more Evil Ricks, or to be more precise, there’s an Evil Rick now. Season 6 has expanded the knowledge of the show, and it’s starting to look more and more like a real series, not just a sitcom. Usually, most TV shows need a villain, and besides the Evil Morty, Rick does not back down before competitors.

With the official introduction of Rick Prime in “Rick and Morty,” the show delved into how evil different Ricks can be. While previous seasons seem to have been determined to portray Rick C-137 as an antihero who sometimes tiptoes around committing atrocities, looking back, he pales in comparison to these some Ricks. Because genius eggheads are rotten eggs.

8. Bootleg portal Chemist Rick

First Appearance

: Season 3, Episode 7 – “The Confusion of Riclantis”

Crimes

: Illegal experiments, threat to children

As for the evil Ricks, the Chemist from Bootleg Portal Rick is just the tip of the iceberg. Viewers can see him for the first time in the cult “Mixing with Riclantis”, in which the main focus is on the Citadel and its internal structure. Just as there were criminal Morties in his society, there were criminal Ricks.

One of them seems to have immersed himself too much in what intoxicated them, and fried his brains in the process. Hence the bootleg portal-chemist Rick. He’s clearly not as smart and coordinated as a regular Rick. He eventually committed suicide after checking his counterfeit portal fluid, but not before suggesting his troubled relationship with the Morty gangs.

7 Robot Evil Rick

First Appearance

: Season 1, Episode 10 – “Close rick Counters of Rick Kind”

Crimes

: Kidnapping, murder, mistreatment of Morty, identity fraud.

Technically, it’s the creation of Evil Morty, but considering it’s Rick in behavior and status, well, it’s clearly Rick. He has Rick’s mind, although it’s unclear how much Evil Morty was responsible for it.

In any case, this notorious pre-villain of the first season committed several heinous crimes on the orders of the Evil Morty. He’s kidnapped tons of Morties, killed a lot of Ricks, and terrorized several Smith dimensions. He did all this to hide himself by torturing his kidnapped Morties.

6 Teacher Rick

First appearance

: Season 3, Episode 7 – “The Confusion of Riclantis”

Crimes

: Intimidation, disinformation, indoctrination

He doesn’t seem to have killed anyone, but Teacher Rick has hurt Morty more than most other Ricks. That’s because he’s assigned to train Morty from the Citadel. Of course, his curriculum includes teaching Morty obedience and submission.

They are allowed to have only one point of view, and among these rules is to consider the Riks superior, hence the culture and traditions of the Citadel. But there is a Slow Rick among his students. The latter is not isolated from the bullying of Rick’s Teacher, which is worrying because Slow Rick is clearly mentally retarded.

5 Rick D. Sanchez III

First Appearance

: Season 3, Episode 7 – “The Confusion of Riclantis”

Crimes

: Unethical business practices, inhumane working conditions, injustice in the workplace.

All business Ricks are deplorable and strong, but Rick D. Sanchez III takes over for being a stereotypical business tycoon-oligarch. He is the owner of the factory Simple Rick’s Wafers and Simple Rick’s Wafer Cookies. He is also a member of the Shadow Council of the Riks.

The factory produces these waffles by acquiring the brain juices of the unfortunate, ignorant slaves of the Riks, who are put into a comatose state and, figuratively speaking, milked like cows. As a real evil businessman, Rick D. Sanchez III has no remorse and does not care about the safety and well-being of his workers.

4 Rick from the SEAL team

First Appearance

: Season 3, Episode 1 – “Rickshank Rickdeption”.

Crimes

: summary executions, political assassinations.

SEAL Team Ricks is an elite commando group sent by the Council to deal with Rick C-137. This was due to the fact that the latter escaped from the prison of the Galactic Federation. They did this to keep the secrets of the portal fluid from falling into the hands of the Federation.

Even though they’re just rabid Council dogs, it’s hard to pretend they’re innocent here. Viewers can easily assume that Ricks from the SEAL team was regularly doing some dirty wet work based on the Council’s agenda. Otherwise, why would they exist?

3 Rick’s Advice

First appearance

: Season 1, Episode 10 – “Close rick counters of Rick Kind”

Crimes

: Totalitarian rule, inhumane politics, slavery with additional steps

Apparently a parody of Marvel’s Cane Council from the Fantastic Four, the Council of Ricks is an authoritarian collective ruling the Citadel. As expected, they are the same narcissists, sociopaths and egoists as the typical Rick.