Rick and Morty: season four episode two on Netflix

In early April, Adult Swim, the channel responsible for showing the series Rick and Morty, confirmed the production of the second part of the fourth season of adult animation in the United States.

Now, just over four months later, Netflix has added the five new episodes to the streaming service catalog also for Brazilian fans of the series. With that, the ten chapters of the fourth season of the series are complete.

The novelty was shared by the Netflix profile itself:

A segunda parte da quarta temporada de Ricky and Morty já está disponível e eu tô como nessa quinta-feira? pic.twitter.com/UWOpAD1l51 — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) August 13, 2020

As soon as the production of the second part was confirmed, a trailer was also released for her, which bears the title of “The Other Five”, or “The other five”, in reference to the number of episodes remaining to end the season. Check out a little of what the duo experiences in the new chapters in the video below:

So, have you ever run to watch the second part of the fourth season of Rick and Morty? Tell us what you think so far, but without Spoilers.



