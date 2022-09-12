Rick and Morty: Season 6 Episode 2 Review

Rick and Morty got off to a good start after the revealing premiere of the sixth season, which has now been followed by an episode of the series “Die Hard”, which pays tribute to the feat of John McClain, and also explores the relationship of the grandfather and grandson duo a little more. .

Indeed, showrunners Justin Royland and Dan Harmon promoted the “Die Hard” parody as a perfect example of how often Rick and Morty’s creative process unfolds, and this record corresponds to the self-contained style of the show, and not the pure plot bits presented last week. . Nevertheless, it is safe to say that “Rick: A well-living mortal” could be proud of McClain, since the funniest moments of the original film are perfectly transferred to the arcade Blips and Chitz.

The idea of alternative Ricks and Morty is definitely not new to fans of the series, especially after their nature was further developed in the finale of last season, but here the concept gets a new sound, as viewers get into a universe where everyone speaks like Morty. The bottom line is that all this is not real, in fact, all this is a continuation of the arcade game of the second season “Roy: a well-lived life”, in which Morty is now stuck due to a power outage that allowed terrorists to seize the site.

This is about as far as the setup goes: Rick takes on the role of Roy to try to save Morty’s broken psyche from the game, while Summer leaves to do her best to pull off Die Hard without ever seeing Die. Hard. Now suffice it to say that the so-called Christmas movie is an absolute classic of action movies, and Summer really seems like the perfect hero to take the place of John McClain against a group of alien villains led by a terrorist similar to Gruber, who is also obsessed with Die Hard, voiced by Peter Dinklage.

Rick and Morty endlessly play on Summer’s ignorance of Die Hard as she mostly stumbles over some of the film’s most iconic scenes with her cute alien walkie-talkie, despite the villain’s disdain for the 17-year-old’s lack of 80s film culture. Whether it’s the sight of Summer with a gun belt or hiding under a table, Gruber shooting a hostage, or the last meeting of these two, it’s clear that the writer took great pleasure in creating this.

Elsewhere in Roy’s world, after several confrontations between Morty’s leading faction, Martha, as well as the need to purge Rick’s image of the cult status he achieved, the broken Morty suddenly changed their minds and don’t want to go. back to teenage reality. The reason is simple, even if a life consisting of simple pleasures like pizza and exploring a teenager’s body is fine, part of Morty’s conscience hates feeling like Rick sees him as an object, with grandpa’s unwillingness to tell any of his video game grandchildren that he loves them to be the last straw needed for the beginning of a total war in the Morty universe.

Given that last week’s episode “Rick and Morty” played up this idea a bit, the showrunners clearly want to give Morty more freedom of action and self—determination, even though it has now been established that Morty’s main character is Rick Prime’s son and that the multiverse origin of the family really shouldn’t be important to Rick, as stated Morty himself. It’s hard to call it a power play on Morty’s part, especially since it’s not entirely clear how much of him is left in the video game, but the purpose of the episode seems clear.

In addition to Die Hard, this episode also hints slightly at the “Beginning” in how the mechanics of time work in Roy’s game world, and Rick calls out Zack Snyder’s Justice League for the fact that about 8% of the films consist of Batman’s dreams about the Knights of the Knights. However, the bulk of it is “Die Hard”, and fortunately, towards the end, Summer gets a brief briefing on what she should do, thanks to a copy of the alien Gruber’s “Nakatomi Paradigm”, an obvious reference to the “Nakatomi Plaza”.

Overall, this episode is a fantastic record in itself, because there’s a reason the Die Hard plot continues to be used in one form or another to this day, and it also does a fantastic job of continuing to turn Summer into Rick and Morty’s muscle. . Naturally, after watching, many will be inclined to give the original film a chance, although “Die Hard with Revenge” also makes a convincing choice of the film, which is also mentioned here, and “Die Hard 2” is the black sheep Easter egg of the first three films. for Rick and Morty.

The sixth season of the show will be a mixture of plot development and the usual one-off episodes of Rick and Morty, but despite this, “Rick: a well-living mortal” proves that even the latter can work wonders for character development. More importantly, the first two episodes offer fans a solid start compared to last season’s Rick and Morty controversy, which really makes the show feel like it’s back in all its glory.