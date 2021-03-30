Rick and Morty: Season 5 gets trailer and premiere date

To the delight of Rick and Morty fans, the Adult Swim channel confirmed that the animation will win a 5th season. And along with this announcement, the first trailer of the new episodes was also released.

What to expect from season 5 of Rick and Morty?

In the video, we can see that the scientist will continue to harass his shy grandson. The trailer also shows giant insects, zip lines in metal tunnels, an excited man from the sea, Rickpública and more.

The new episodes feature the return of Rick’s (Justin Roiland) daughter, Beth (Sarah Chalke), son-in-law Jerry (Chris Parnell) and granddaughter Summer (Spencer Grammer). The family will be united in the intergalactic adventures of the scientist and Morty (Justin Roiland).

In addition to the preview, the channel also confirmed the season 5 premiere date for June 20, 2021.

Rick and Morty story

Launched in 2013, the animation follows Rick, a brilliant scientist and psychopath, who drags his extremely shy grandson, Morty, on dangerous adventures. The series mixes comedy, an extraterrestrial world, parallel dimensions and familiar dramas.

The first four seasons of Rick and Morty are available on Netflix. You can also follow the production on the Warner Channel paid channel.