Rick and Morty: Season 5 Gets a New Action-Packed Trailer; Look!

Rick and Morty: Recently, Adult Swin released an unreleased trailer for Rick and Morty’s 5th season. The video shows the two characters in more science fiction adventures, including aliens and several Ricks causing confusion. In addition, the trailer shows Jerry finally getting a job interview.

Check out:

The story follows Rick Sanchez, an alcoholic scientist who decides to live with his daughter Beth’s family. He divides his time between developing highly technological projects in his laboratory and taking his 14-year-old grandson Morty on dangerous and surreal adventures through the Multiverse. Combined with preexisting tensions within the family, these events cause sensitive Morty much distress at home and at school.

The animated series aimed at the adult audience is a success. As proof of this, Adult Swim has announced a series of animated short films to compose its grid, including a new spinoff by Rick and Morty, focused on the group The Vindicators. According to the official description provided by the channel, Supernova, Vance Maxiumus, Alan Rails, Crocubot and Noob Noob will fight crime, avoid genocide and live a life without the presence of Rick and Morty.

Rick and Morty’s fifth season opens June 20 on Adult Swim. In Brazil, the series is available on Netflix.