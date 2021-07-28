Rick and Morty: Season 5 episode to crossover with Indiana Jones

Season 5 of Rick and Morty will bring another unexpected crossover to animation! According to a preview released by Adult Swim, the 5×7 episode will show the two protagonists in the Indiana Jones movie Temple of Doom while Beth is in danger and they must rescue her.

Rick and Morty crossover with Indiana Jones

Entitled “Gotron Jerrysis Evangelion”, the 7th episode brings the animation closer and closer to the end of its season and brings new adventures for the mad scientist and Morty. Season 5 will consist of 10 episodes, all broadcast by Adult Swim and, in Brazil, by HBO Max, a streaming service that has just arrived in the country. On YouTube, the first episode of the season can be watched for free.

The crossover with Indiana Jones is not the first to be done this season. In fact, the cartoon is well known for its satirical references to major television and film titles. Thus, the previous episodes brought elements that refer to classics, such as Transformers, Hellraiser and even Godzilla x Kong, a film that also premiered on HBO Max in July 2021.

In addition to HBO Max, previous seasons of Rick and Morty are also available on Netflix. So you can watch your favorite episodes on both streaming platforms!

The new chapter of Season 5 opens this Sunday (August 1st). What do you think will happen? Leave your comment below and share the preview on social media!