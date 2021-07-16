Rick and Morty: Pickle Rick May Return, Says Showrunner

Rick and Morty: In a recent interview with Monsters & Critics, Scott Marder, showrunner for Rick and Morty, talked about the direction of Season 5 of the series, which is currently airing on Adult Swim.

As such, the producer and screenwriter suggested that Pickle Rick could appear at any time in the upcoming episodes. “I can’t go into too much detail about it, but he’s always in the writers room,” he said.

“[Pickle Rick] has left a big mark on pop culture. But I can’t reveal anything more,” he commented. Rick And Morty presented some insane episodes to viewers. Last Sunday (11), for example, the dynamic duo of protagonists faced monsters made of sperm — something that shocked and divided fans of the production.

Given all these narrative constructions, it wouldn’t be a surprise to be able to count on the return of this iconic character in the future, would it? Even so, Scott Marder hasn’t officially confirmed Pickle Rick’s participation, but he’s likely to be inserted into a bizarre new plot.

Rick and Morty: Learn about the Pickle Rick character

The alternate version of Rick Sanchez in this edible format first appeared in the 3rd season of the animation. While trying to escape family therapy, the talking pickle was involved in some bloody adventures in his own way.

Rick also built a mechanical suit made from rat body parts to get around and face his challenges. He even infiltrated a terrorist headquarters, fighting the infamous Jaguar warrior.

Pickle Rick’s popularity was such that action figures were developed to be later sold to fans. As such, expectations for his return are high, given that the 5th season of Rick and Morty is likely to surprise viewers a lot.

So stay tuned and be sure to check it out! New episodes of the animated series will continue to air on Adult Swim on Sunday nights.

Do you want to see Pickle Rick back too?