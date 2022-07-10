Rick and Morty paid for Mr. Pupibathol’s most confusing remark

While “Rick and Morty” may often make fun of their fans’ love of continuity and hidden details, that hasn’t stopped the franchise from hiding some amazing Easter eggs in plain sight. So it’s no surprise that when Mr. Pupibuttoul ended Season 3 by suggesting that he was going to grow a “big white Santa Claus beard,” fan rumors skyrocketed.

Although Mr. Pupibattoul is a very close friend of the Smiths, he took a break from the family after Beth injured him in season 2, episode 4 of Total Ricoll. The next time fans saw him on their TV screens, there was a post—credits scene in the season 3 finale of “Rikchurian Mortidata” where he teased that they would have to wait a long time until the fourth season – so long that he may have grown up. beard by the time they got back. Although it ultimately turned out to be a meaningless turn of phrase, some fans took it (and the actors’ comments) as a hint that the show was planning a secret Christmas episode.

Of course, no secret Christmas episode materialized, but the show also never mentioned Mr. Pupibathol’s strangely specific hint that he would return with facial hair. When he returned in Season 4, episode 3, “One Team Over Morty from Crewcoo”, he was teaching in college, and this issue was not even discussed. However, the queue was paid for a few months earlier in Rick and Morty No. 41 by Kyle Starks, Mark Ellerby, Sarah Stern, Jarrett Williams and Crank! In this issue of the comics, Mr. Pupibathol reveals that he has indeed grown a beard, as promised. Next, he breaks the fourth wall by asking if season 4 has started, neatly placing the comic before the chronology of season 4. He also mentions that he does not know if his wife, Mrs. Pupibathol, will allow him to keep a new beard, admitting that it is not yet a real Santa Claus beard.

This moment not only justifies his mention of the beard, but even offers an explanation of why it had disappeared by the time the show returned, with a hint that Mrs. Pupibathol does not approve of it. The meta scene is basically a way to introduce fans to Rick’s previous adventures and enemies, but it shows that the larger franchise hasn’t forgotten the final scene of season 4, even if it was never conceived the way some fans assumed.

While this is not a drastic fix, it demonstrates a huge level of concern for the continuity of the franchise. Fans were ready to drop the meta-joke about Mr. Pupibathol referring to the infamous long wait between seasons, but the franchise struggled not only to repay his promise, but also to offer an explanation for why the series didn’t come out. . In a way, this even foreshadows Mr. Pupibathol’s family problems, which will be confirmed later in the series. This finally proves that Mr. Pupibathol really grew a beard between the TV show “Rick and Morty” only to shave it off before the fans saw him again.