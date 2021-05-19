Rick and Morty: Kanye West May Have a Special Episode; Understand!

Rick and Morty: Anyone who has been a fan of Rick and Morty the longest should know about the rumors of a possible episode of the animation featuring Kanye West. Despite being somewhat uncertain, apparently both sides want to make the partnership work – but they should only launch when there is really good material.

Some details about the possible partnership were given during an interview for MSNBC by Dan Harmon himself, co-creator of Rick and Morty. Want to understand about the episode featuring Kanye West that has been talked about for so long? Check out what we already know!

Kanye West in Rick and Morty: what to expect?

During his speech, Harmon said that West’s participation in the animation would not be just to voice a character or sing a short song. For the partnership to really happen, they want it to be something more in-depth and make sense for both sides.

In fact, there has already been a meeting between Rick and Morty’s team, including Harmon and Kanye West, to discuss how that partnership could develop. Apparently, the conversation was quite interesting, since it yielded a meeting of more than four hours in which everyone got together to detail the script of the episode to the fullest.

It is impossible to know for sure if the partnership is really going to get off the ground, but it is noticeable that the interest is present in both teams. Like Logic, Kanye West can bring an important addition to the Rick and Morty universe.

We’re in the crowd!