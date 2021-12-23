Rick And Morty Enter The Matrix Universe In Special Omage

The Matrix Resurrections, the new film in the Matrix saga, has barely opened in theaters and is already generating buzz on social media. The Rick and Morty animation is one of the attractions that got into the hype of the new movie and published their own art in the simulation universe.

The image was posted on Rick and Morty’s official Twitter account. It shows Sanchez dressed as if he were Neo, a character played by Keanu Reeves in The Matrix, with long hair, classic black clothes and a great coat on top.

To make the reference clearer, Rick is doing Neo’s iconic maneuvers and fighting Agents Smith, classic characters in the saga who wear sunglasses and a suit.

In the caption, the post reads: “Mister Sanchez! The Matrix Resurrections is available on HBO Max”.

Remember that Matrix 4, for now, is only available on HBO Max in the United States.

Expectations for Matrix 4

Matrix lovers are looking forward to the fourth film in the saga. The Matrix Resurrections marks the return of Neo and Trinity, played by Carrie-Anne Moss, who find themselves in an updated version of The Matrix. To escape from there, they will need to fight for freedom.

Apparently, in Resurrections, Neo and Trinity don’t remember the events of the previous three movies. The situation must change due to the feelings of the two, who reconnect within the simulation.

The new production should come even stronger in special effects, explosions and fights. The Matrix Resurrections is now available in theaters across Brazil.