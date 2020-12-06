Rick and Morty: anime short may get a sequel

Rick and Morty is one of the most successful animated series today and its fans never tire of seeing the creators doing different experiments. When Adult Swim released an anime short, for example, there wasn’t a fan who didn’t want this alternative universe anymore. The good news is that this can happen sooner than imagined!

The director and screenwriter of the short film that became known as Samurai & Shogun revealed in an interview with the Otaku USA website that he would be happy to make more of this type for Rick and Morty if there was an opportunity.

Sato also commented that the short went through several ideas before reaching the result we know and love. According to the director, the essential thing was to reach the perfect influence and homage, which in the end ended up being the manga O Lobo Solitário, which also has the dynamics of revenge involving an adult and a child.

Finally, Sato revealed that he is already full of ideas and planning the sequence for Samurai & Shogun. There is still no way to know when the new short film will be produced and released, but we are already looking forward to it!

Until then, the way is to enjoy the episodes of past seasons directly on Netflix.



