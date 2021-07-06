Rick and Morty: The Adult Swim channel released the preview of the Rick and Morty 5×4 episode. Entitled “Rickdependence Spray”, the new chapter will be available on July 11, on HBO Max. The streaming platform has been available in Brazil since last Tuesday (29) and brings together the other seasons of animation.

Rick and Morty 5×4: what to expect from the new episode?

The cartoon follows Rick, a drunken scientist and genius, as he takes his grandson, Morty, on interdimensional adventures. Cast voices include Justin Roiland, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer and Sarah Chalke.

The 5×4 episode preview shows the characters under threat of being arrested and murdered (again) by monstrous creatures created in an experiment by Rick. To recap, in the last episode, Summer embarked with them on a space adventure and Morty began a relationship with Planetina – in fact, he broke someone’s heart for the first time!

The title of the new episode is a reference to the movie Independence Day and will also focus on Beth and Morty’s relationship. Meanwhile, one of Rick’s greatest enemies, the president of the United States, must also step in to help destroy the scientist’s laboratory-created monsters before they destroy the country.

This Sunday (4), Independence Day was celebrated in the United States. So it’s safe to say that we can expect an episode full of political themes and patriotism.

Are you following season 5 of Rick and Morty? Leave your comment below and share the news on social media!