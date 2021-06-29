Rick and Morty: The 5th season of Rick and Morty continues to make several references to pop culture and bring episodes hilarious and, of course, crazy at the same time. With the release of HBO Max this Tuesday (29th), the 5×3 episode should premiere directly on the streaming platform on Sunday (July 4th), but it has already had a preview released by Adult Swim, responsible for producing the cartoon. ]

Check out the trailer below:

Rick and Morty 5×3: new animation episode brings an unprecedented villain

Titled “A Rickconvinient Mort”, the trailer for episode 3 shows Rick the mad scientist and his grandson Morty on new adventures that are interrupted by acid rain. The phenomenon was caused by a new villain, who will be faced by an environmentally protective heroine. “There is only one solution to pollution on Earth: you,” says the character in the trailer for the new episode.

The animation follows the path of Rick, an alcoholic but brilliant scientist, and Morty, his naive grandson, on interdimensional journeys filled with aliens, powerful enemies and unlikely allies. Created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, the cast features the voices of Justin Roiland, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer and Sarah Chalke. Currently, the new season of Rick and Morty is broadcast by Warner Channel, a pay television channel in Brazil.

In addition, all episodes from the first 4 seasons are also available on Netflix.

