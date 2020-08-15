Richiede una patch da 66 GB su Xbox One

New patch size bug for the Xbox One version of Call of Duty: Warzone, with the update to fix the weapon glitch reaching 66GB.

Call of Duty: Warzone requires a 66 GB patch on Xbox One to resolve the weapon glitch problem that has emerged in recent days. This is also a bug, and it’s not the first time it has occurred on the Microsoft console.

The absurd bug to the textures of Call of Duty: Warzone can in fact be solved on PC and PS4 by downloading a patch of 0.88 and 1.22 GB respectively, while Xbox One users are forced to pull down the beauty of 66, 3 GB of data.

As mentioned, it is not the first time that the developers of Infinity Ward run into such a problem: on the Microsoft console the update for Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare weighed 84 GB and much less on the other platforms.

It is incredible, more than anything else, that the issue has not yet been resolved. “We are working closely with Microsoft to make sure upcoming updates are lighter,” the development team said, but that’s a phrase we’ve heard before.

The battle royale incarnation of Call of Duty has in fact an obvious problem of occupied space, splashed over 200 GB: a requirement that will be very difficult to meet with the advent of PS5 and Xbox Series X.



