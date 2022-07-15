Richie Incognito Announces Retirement: NFS World – The Spun Reaction: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

Richie Incognito has officially announced his retirement from the NFL.

On Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders tweeted a farewell message on behalf of the four-time Pro-Bowl offensive lineman.

“I’m back. I set my mission. I have achieved my goal,” Incognito said in a statement.

Since I played my first snap at the age of 12, there has been nothing more important in my life than football. The game has always been in the first place.

Football has taught me a solid work ethic, a desire to get better every day and a desire to keep growing. It taught me that what you get is important, but what you become is even more important.

I will take all these lessons with me in the next chapter. Because today I’m officially retiring from the NFL.

The NFL world reacted to the news on Twitter.

“Maine has been in the league for 14 years and played a total of 14 games for the Raiders,” one fan said.

“Good riddance, one less racist and bully in the league,” another added.

“To achieve my goal” almost drove a teammate to suicide, was a mad bully, injured dozens of players and posed a threat to workers in general, seems like a bad goal in life,” said another.

Although Incognito played great on the field— including three consecutive Pro-Bowl appearances with the Buffalo Bills (2015-17)—he is widely known to outsiders for his checkered off-field past.

The physically imposing linesman missed the entire 2014 season after being suspended for eight games due to his central role in the Miami Dolphins bullying scandal in 2013.

Incognito retired from football in 2018, but decided to return for another run. He joined the Raiders organization in 2019 and made 12 starts in his first season. Since then, he has played only two games due to injury problems.

“After retiring from football in 2018, I knew that if I returned, I would finish my career on my own terms,” he added. “It also had to be with the right team that I found in the Raiders. me. I wanted to come back.”

Incognito ended his NFL career playing 164 games and 164 starts in four different franchises.