Richard Sherman Roasts The Ravens: NFL World Reaction

Richard Sherman is unhappy with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

The former All-Pro cornerback doesn’t think it was a good idea for the Ravens to let Lamar Jackson play out his rookie contract, especially considering how he played against the Miami Dolphins.

“Imagine you’re @Ravens and think it’s a good decision to get your Franchise MVP QB to play out his rookie deal when he’s done everything right with this franchise. Smh, you hate to see this. I hope he has the last laugh,” Sherman tweeted. .

Up to this point, Jackson was everything to the Ravens. He threw for almost 300 yards and made three touchdowns, and also ran for over 100 yards and scored a touchdown in this contest.

Fans agree with Sherman’s opinion of Jackson.

You can watch the rest of the Dolphins-Crows game on CBS.