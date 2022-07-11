Richard Jefferson on the referee in the Summer League: the reaction of the NBA world – The Spun: what is trending in the sports world today

Former NBA champion and ESPN basketball analyst Richard Jefferson will make his debut as a referee on Monday night.

According to the league’s official public relations statement, Jefferson will referee the second quarter of the Knicks-Blazers Summer League tournament before joining the halftime broadcast to discuss his experience.

The NBA world reacted to RJ’s upcoming experience on social media.

“Oh my God,— Mo Dahil wrote to Richard Jefferson. “Good luck to all Knicks and Blazers.”

“Adam Silver, you disgust me,” one of the users replied.

“I can’t wait for this!” said another. “I have always felt that [basketball] broadcasters should attend official meetings and use this knowledge to familiarize their audience with the rules/directives of the league. Kudos to Richard for that.”

“Richard Jefferson after announcing 50 fouls and 40 moves against the Knicks as a special guest referee,” commented another.

“It’s so cool,” another replied. The NBA is always finding new ways to open up new perspectives and involve players in all aspects of the game.

It should be fun to watch the Knicks and Blazers start the match at 20:00 Eastern European time.