Richard Donner, director of Superman: The Movie, The Goonies or Lethal Weapon dies

Richard Donner: The famous filmmaker responsible for the first 1978 film adaptation of Superman with Christopher Reeve has died at the age of 91. Richard Donner, the famous film director responsible for the first 1978 film adaptation of Superman with Christopher Reeve (among many other films), has died at the age of 91. This has been communicated by both his wife, producer Lauren Schuler Donner, and his manager, although the cause of death has not been revealed; The main US media such as The Hollywood Reporter or Deadline have quickly announced such sad news.

1978 Superman: The Movie Director Passes Away

Donner was born in the New York borough of the Bronx, beginning his career as director of several television programs of genres as varied as the western, war conflicts, science fiction or lawyers, until directing his first great feature film, The Prophecy, a classic of the terror. Thanks to his success, he was in charge of the first film adaptation of an icon of superhero comics like Superman in 1978.

After the disappointment of Superman II (in which it does not appear in his credits) he went on to direct big blockbusters of the 80s such as The Goonies, Lady Halcón or Lethal Weapon 1 and 2. In the 90s he continued with the next two installments of Lethal Weapon along with other movies like Maverick, Assassins or Conspiracy. Starting in the 2000s, he served as an executive producer on several Fox and Marvel X-Men films, as well as releasing his own Superman II cut. His last film as a director was 16 streets.

Richard Donner leaves a great legacy on how to understand entertainment cinema and an indelible memory that will remain in the retina of several generations who have grown up with his adventure and action films. And that in his day he convinced the great audience that a man could fly.