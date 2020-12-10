Ricardo Salles’ environmental goals to increase emissions

The new climate target presented by the Brazilian government to the Paris Agreement last Tuesday (8) will allow the country to reach 2030 with an increase of 400 million tons of greenhouse gases in relation to the goal originally set, according to an analysis carried out by the Climate Observatory.

According to the organization, which is made up of 56 civil society organizations, the original target, defined in December 2015 in the Paris Agreement, was part of the commitment made by several countries, to limit global warming to 1.5ºC. After five years, Brazil is delivering the renewal of the goals previously assumed, but the specialists make an important reservation.

According to the executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, Marcio Astrini, the goal established in 2015 was based on the Second Inventory of Emissions of Greenhouse Bases. “The current target, on the other hand, is based on the Third Inventory, which updated the absolute value of the gases emitted in 2005, from 2.1 billion tons to 2.8 billion tons”, he explains.

Explaining the miscalculation

Despite this giant increase in the total emission of gases, the Ministry of the Environment maintained the same percentage of reduction defined five years ago (43% by 2030), but did not consider that the calculation base used, as it became larger, would also have be updated.

Another expert at the Climate Observatory and MapBiomas coordinator, Tasso Azevedo, explained to G1 that “the most current calculation base available on which the 43% target could be applied is greater than that used in the 2015 commitment. It is one thing to decrease 43% of an x ​​value, another thing to cut the same percentage from a y value ”.

Therefore, according to experts, just to maintain the climate goal Brazil had previously assumed in the Paris Agreement, Minister Ricardo Salles would have to commit to reducing 57% of emissions by 2030, and not just 43%.



