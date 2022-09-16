Rhys Davis Tells Where College GameDay Was Supposed to Go Before Texas A&M Got Upset

Texas A&M’s huge loss to AppState over the weekend did more than damage Iggy’s loss column.

He also lost the chance to host the ESPN College GameDay program in the third week.

According to GameDay host Rhys Davis, the weekly show was supposed to take place in College Station before the No. 6 team in the country lost to its outsider.

Having defeated the Aggies with a score of 17:14 last weekend, AppState got the right to hold a GameDay in the Bathhouse on Saturday.

The Mountaineers are 1-1 to start the 2022 season. The team’s only loss came in a thrilling 63-61 loss against the North Carolina Tar Heels in week one.

AppState will try to continue the offensive in the home match against Troy tomorrow afternoon. College GameDay broadcast will begin at 9 am ET.

Texas A&M at number 24 will try to get back to normal in a home match against No. 13 from Miami.