Rhys Davis spoke about his preseason newsletter of the top 15 college football

On the eve of the college football season, ESPN College GameDay host Res Davis unveiled a preseason bulletin of the top 15.

His list had several notable differences and similarities to this year’s preseason AP top 25.

Take a look at Davis’ top 15 list here:

Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, Utah, Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas, A and MO State, North Carolina State, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Pitt, USA, Ole Miss.

Davis’ top 4 teams perfectly match the AP preseason list. The biggest jump in his list came with Ole Miss in 15th place. The Rebels ranked 21st in the preseason AP poll.

The SEC is the most represented conference on Davis’ list with four teams. The ACC and Big 12 have three each, followed by the Pac-12 and Big Ten two each. Notre Dame is the only independent team.

The zero week of the 2022 college football season starts this Saturday.

Davis and the College GameDay team will host their first show on Thursday, September 1, at the match between Pittsburgh and West Virginia. The next edition will take place on Saturday, September 3, in a match between Ohio State and Notre Dame.