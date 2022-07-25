RHUGT Season 3: Why Porsha Williams is a Great Replacement for Tinsley

It was recently confirmed that The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams will replace Tinsley Mortimer, a former cast member of The Real Housewives of New York, in the third season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Porsha first appeared on RHOA in the fifth season as the wife of former NFL star Cordell Stewart. The two clashed heads over Porsha’s desire to work while he wanted her to be a housewife. Porsha and Cordell eventually divorced in 2013, and she went on to build a successful career, raising a daughter, Pilar, whom she gave birth to by Dennis McKinley.

Tinsley was a well-known socialite before joining RHONY season 9. While working on the series, she expressed a desire to have children, but could not find her permanent partner. Previously married to Topper Mortimer, they divorced after eight years of marriage. During an episode of RHONY, Tinsley met Scott Clute on a blind date arranged by her co-star Carol Radziwill. Although the couple started hot and hard, their relationship became filled with breakups and reconciliations. Scott eventually proposed to Tinsley, and in the middle of RHONY’s 12th season, she left the show and moved to Chicago. Unfortunately, their engagement ended when Scott blinded Tinsley by breaking up with her.

The cast of the third season of RHUGT was recently announced, and Tinsley was to star in it along with her RHONY co-star Leah McSweeney. However, a last-minute change was made: Tinsley was replaced with a Porsche. It is reported that Tinsley left for “personal reasons”, and although fans were happy to see what was going on in her life, they were happy about the addition of Portia. When Porsha first joined RHOA season 5, fans were wary of her, especially after they didn’t know what an “Underground Railroad” was. However, Porsha’s quick comebacks and witty comments quickly made her a fan favorite.

With the Porsche on RHOA, there has never been a shortage of drama. Her feud with Kenya Moore began because of an innocent mistake in the Miss America comment, which escalated over time. Porsha also started a serious feud with Kandi Buruss after she accused the producer and screenwriter of “No Scrubs” that they planned to drug her and send her to a “sex dungeon”. It was later revealed that the rumors were spread by Kandy’s ex-best friend and RHOA co-star Phaedra Parks, and it took Kandy a long time to forgive Porsha. Fans also can’t forget the incident with the Bolo during the 13th season of RHOA, which made many fans wonder if Porsha had sex with a stripper.

Porsha left RHOA after season 13 and went on to star in her own spin-off, Porsha’s Family Affairs. However, Portia’s behavior on the show caused fans to criticize the reality TV star and predict that it would be a one-off season. Despite the negative press, fans continue to talk about Porsche, and Tinsley went unnoticed. Undoubtedly, Porsha will cause some excitement in the third season of “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” and, hopefully, atone for his guilt in front of his fans.