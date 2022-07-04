RHUGT: How Dorinda demonstrated her hostess skills at Bluestone Manor

Dorinda Medley from “The Real Housewives of New York” is part of the cast of the second season of the series “The Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip”. The manor. RHONY fans will immediately recognize the abode, as many iconic moments of the show took place there.

The Blue Stone Estate, located in Massachusetts, is Dorinda’s main home. The cast of RHONY has visited it frequently over the years, as it has enough space to accommodate the cast of housewives. It is not only spacious inside, but also has a lot of land, as well as a swimming pool. Dorinda kindly allowed the cameras to return to her house for the new season of RHUGT and has already shown her hostess skills.

Past seasons of RHONY have shown Dorinda’s ability to create a welcoming atmosphere for her guests. Whether it’s a murder mystery night or a naked chef cooking for everyone, she knows how to make a scene. RHUGT is no different yet. “Blue Stone Manor is a special place,” Dorinda said in the first episode of the second season of RHUGT. “You walk through those doors and something happens,” she added. Upon arrival at Blue Stone Manor, each of the RHUGT actors received a glass of wine. Then there was a gift basket in each of their rooms, including some shameless self-promotion with Dorinda’s book “Make It Beautiful” and a personalized robe.

Even though the welcome van was warm and welcoming, there were still rules to follow. Dorinda had it covered up, too. In each room there was a sign with the rules of the house, including a ban on shoes, food and drinks upstairs. When the rules were removed, although Brandy Glanville quickly broke them by eating salad upstairs, the fun could begin. They also spared no expense here: every day their own route was drawn up, which women could observe. Healthy baths, day trips to the shops, baking and game days were just a part of what the actors did in the first few episodes, showing that Dorinda really knew how to play the role of the host and organize a lot of activities for everyone. Dorinda’s butler this week, Marco, has also done a great job keeping everything in order.

Judging by the first four episodes of the second season of RHUGT, it becomes clear that women are waiting for a well-organized and carefully planned pastime at Blue Stone Manor. Dorinda’s hostess skills were unsurpassed. While the drama and tension begin to grow, the actors can be sure that everything else will be taken care of for them.