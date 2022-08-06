RHUGT: Andy Cohen makes fun of Jill Zarin’s desire to return

Andy Cohen makes fun of Jill Zarin’s desire to return after filming The Real Housewives’ Trip. Jill was among the ex-wives played in the second season of RHUGT. The Real Housewives of New York OG did not hesitate to declare their desire to return to the role of a friend. Jill hasn’t been a full-time housewife since leaving season 4.

Jill and Dorinda Medley exchanged a few verbal jabs during the filming of the spin-off. Two graduates quarreled over the demise of their friendship. Dorinda criticized Jill and revealed OG’s hopes to revive their friendship to bring them both back to RHONY. But after the end of the second season of the Real Housewives mashup, Jill and Dorinda were not on the list of graduates who were asked to return. Tamra Judge and Taylor Armstrong starred in the TV series “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” This is a comeback for both graduates, but the first for Taylor in Orange County. The remaking of the graduates drew more attention to other housewives who were not asked to return to their original franchises.

Executive producer Andy Cohen joked that Jill was among the graduates who did not pass the casting during the “Watch What Happens Live” on Monday. “Taylor Armstrong is returning to Bravo in The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Andy announced on page six. He noted that Taylor is the first housewife to move “from one city to another,” making her the perfect transition from her start in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Andy also couldn’t resist the urge to slightly overshadow Jill Zarin, who appeared with Taylor in RHUGT. “From unrelated news: Jill Zarin is closing new homes in Potomac, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, Orange County, Atlanta, Miami, Dubai and Salt Lake City,” Andy jokingly said. “I’m kidding! I love you, Jill,” he said. added.

Jill has been open about her hopes for a reunion with RHONY. She explained how she likes to spend time with the ladies and share the details of her life. But she insisted that she would like to return only as a friend, and not as a regular actor. Jill and Dorinda got into it after Jill invited herself to join Eva Marcille’s radio show. While Jill was just joking, Dorinda took it seriously and scolded Jill for looking thirsty. Other housewives agreed that Jill loves attention.

Dorinda and Jill have continued to overshadow each other since the end of the “Real Housewives Trip”. But their quarrel was clearly not supposed to impress the producers. Announcements have been made about the RHONY Legacy spin-off. So far, Luann de Lesseps and Sonya Morgan are the only confirmed cast members. Perhaps Dorinda and Jill will get an invitation to discuss their differences. Fans will probably enjoy one or two cameos from alumni. So far, Jill has not received a word about the return. But Andy’s light shade may be a hint of her potential comeback. Jill’s fingers are probably already crossed.