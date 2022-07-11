RHOSLC: Jen Shah is expected to plead guilty to fraud

Jen Shah is in New York in connection with the start of a fraud trial, and a lawyer with knowledge of the case said that the star of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” should plead guilty. Jen arrived in the Big Apple last week ahead of what could become a lengthy trial to determine whether she will have to serve jail time for the alleged fraud. Jen faces up to 30 years in prison if found guilty of electronic fraud and money laundering. The Bravo star is accused of running a nationwide telemarketing scheme that deprived unsuspecting victims of thousands of dollars.

Jen has protested her innocence since her arrest in March 2021. She and her assistant Stuart Smith were taken into custody separately, and then details of the criminal charges they both face surfaced. Jen was prosecuted for conspiracy to commit fraud using electronic means in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to launder money. Both Jen and Stewart could be sentenced to 30 years in prison on charges of fraud using electronic means and an additional 20 years on charges of money laundering. A month later, Jen pleaded not guilty to the charges during a virtual appearance in court and was the only one of the defendants who had to appear in court.

But now, ahead of the trial start date, Jen will reportedly change her mind and plead guilty. Attorney Ronald Richards, who has become an insider in all court cases involving housewives, took to Twitter early Monday to share some alleged breaking news about Jen’s trial. “@therealjenshah is going to plead guilty right now,” Ronald tweeted. “Suddenly, Jen Shah snuck into court to plead guilty, and the court notified her in one minute.” He noted that over the past year, lawyers had been “saying” that Jen would eventually plead guilty. “No protection,” he added. The tweet contained a screenshot of a court document showing a change in the hearing on Jennifer Shah’s statement scheduled for Monday morning.

The update could mean a plea bargain in favor of Jen. But given the accusations and all the time she faces, fans are still wondering if her guilty plea will save her from jail. “What are the details of the plea agreement?” one fan asked. Others sarcastically noted Jen’s recent support of Meredith Marks when she wrote that Jen is “innocent until proven guilty.” The fan thought it was an “interesting moment” for Meredith. But Meredith and Heather are next to Jen in New York. Jen posted a photo last week calling the two her coven as she mentally prepared to begin her trial.

A possible change in Jen’s statement may benefit her in the form of less or no jail time. But it’s not often that a defendant faces 30 years in prison, and he leaves without serving any time. Aside from Jen’s arrest, she didn’t spend much time in jail for the alleged crimes. If prosecutors work to present their case, it could lead to even more problems for Jen as she continues to star in the third season of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” Jen’s trial will be in the spotlight next season. Let’s hope the season ends with good news for the troubled reality TV star.