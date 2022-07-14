RHOSLC: Andy Cohen explains his reaction to Jen Shah’s Plea statement

Andy Cohen didn’t know what to make of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah’s guilty plea on Monday, and he recently explained his initial reaction. Jen was arrested on March 30, 2021 on charges of conspiracy to commit electronic communications fraud and money laundering as part of a telemarketing scheme targeting the elderly. The arrest was caught on camera in the second season of RHOSLC while the women were waiting on a bus during a trip to Vail, Colorado. Jen received a phone call and left the scene, managing to evade the mob of authorities. Later, the feds caught her on the side of the road.

Jen pleaded not guilty to her charges and maintained that she was innocent. Her trial date was set for July 18, but on July 11, the RHOSLC star changed her statement to “guilty.” That Monday, Andy weighed in on the shocking change on his radio show Radio Andy. The producer of “Real Housewives” said he didn’t know how he felt about the situation and wasn’t ready to find her guilty yet. However, Andy’s guest co-host, Jonah Hill, responded that Jen’s change probably means she’s guilty. Andy mentioned that Jen had just given his daughter Lucy a gift and praised her for being thoughtful in everything she had to go through.

According to E! News. He shared, “I haven’t had time to read anything about it [or] process it. I really didn’t have time to react.” However, after reflecting on this issue, he stated: “I am especially upset for her victims. I am upset that she lied for so long and claimed that she was an example of someone being wrongly accused.” Andy claimed that Jen was “so dogmatic” about her innocence during the RHOSLC season two reunion, and admitted that he felt “upset” that she had cheated on her after getting to know her and falling in love with her.

Jen’s RHOSLC teammates Meredith Marks and Heather Gay were recently spotted in New York, where Jen’s trial was to take place. It looks like they were showing support for Jen in her upcoming trial, as well as filming season 3 of RHOSLC. Meredith, who had a contentious relationship with Jen, seems to have turned a corner in their friendship. Just a day before the plea change, Meredith showed her support for Jen with an Instagram story claiming that people are innocent until proven guilty. Unfortunately, her statement is not outdated after Jen changed her statement about the alleged fraud of innocent people.

Andy shared on his show that he hopes for the opportunity to talk to Jen and ask her questions. Jen seems to still be filming for RHOSLC, and many fans are wondering if she will continue to star in the series until the sentencing, which is scheduled for November 28. Jen is expected to serve up to 14 years as part of her plea agreement. in prison. Before that, she was threatened with up to 50 years. While Andy talked a lot about Jen’s new development, her colleagues on the set have remained silent so far, and many fans of the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” are waiting for their reaction.